Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.