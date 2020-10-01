SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.22

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.22 and last traded at C$9.84, with a volume of 30972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$431.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

