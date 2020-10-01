Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 488,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUNW stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

