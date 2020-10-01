SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barrington Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.71.

Shares of SNX opened at $140.06 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $600,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

