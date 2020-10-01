Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on TAYD. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.66% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.