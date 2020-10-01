TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $238.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

