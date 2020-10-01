Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

