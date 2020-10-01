Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 839,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Teligent news, Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 87,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $196,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,665 shares of company stock worth $510,874. Corporate insiders own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.16. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

