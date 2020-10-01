Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

