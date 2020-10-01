Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased federal government spending and persistent solid demand for Tetra Tech’s services bode well for its businesses associated with each of its four client end markets. Also, acquisitions made by the company over the past few quarters are likely to prove beneficial in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, it remains committed toward increasing the wealth of its shareholders through dividends and share-repurchase programs. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, reduction in oil and gas capital expenditure, commercial buildings work, and some industrial manufacturing programs will adversely impact its near-term results. Further increase in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations. A stronger U.S. dollar might further depress its overseas business’s results in the quarters ahead.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TTEK stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

