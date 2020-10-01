The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

