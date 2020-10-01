Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $494.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.93.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $441.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $444.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.