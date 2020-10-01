Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will post $294.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.05 million to $299.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $345.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.