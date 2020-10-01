Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $161.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 95,391 shares of company stock valued at $89,879. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.