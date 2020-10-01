TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 85,808 shares.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.