TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.33. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

