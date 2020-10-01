Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tredegar worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 million, a PE ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

