Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

Shares of Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 27100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Company Profile (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

