Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.97. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.70 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $67.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$187.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.36 million. Analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

