Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Tronox worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tronox by 3,838.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tronox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,309.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.