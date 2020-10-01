Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.92.

UNP opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

