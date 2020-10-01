Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.02

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 1783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 246.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

