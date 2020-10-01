United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

