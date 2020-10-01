Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.43. Urban One shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 20,371 shares traded.

UONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Urban One alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.