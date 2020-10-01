Valero Energy’s (VLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

