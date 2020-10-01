Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 123,197 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $55,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $8,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.