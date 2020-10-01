Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.75% of Standard Motor Products worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

