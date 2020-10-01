Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.56% of RealReal worth $51,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,157,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,699,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

