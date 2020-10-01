Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 133,922 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $772.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

