Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 158,006 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $53,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,140 shares of company stock worth $3,442,907. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

