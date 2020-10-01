Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 668,026 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $54,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

