Vanguard Group Inc. Has $50.87 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Flex worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after buying an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 696,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

