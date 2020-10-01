Vanguard Group Inc. Has $51.51 Million Stock Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.55% of Aegion worth $51,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aegion by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

