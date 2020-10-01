Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.24 Million Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.02% of SpartanNash worth $53,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $45,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.