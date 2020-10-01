Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.87 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.30% of CSW Industrials worth $53,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $187,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

