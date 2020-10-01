Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.50 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.33% of Signet Jewelers worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $978.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

