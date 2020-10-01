Vanguard Group Inc. Has $56.87 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.57% of H&E Equipment Services worth $56,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 78.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

