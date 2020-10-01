Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Domo worth $53,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,890 shares of company stock worth $1,469,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

DOMO stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.