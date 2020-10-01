Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $50,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.32 million, a PE ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.