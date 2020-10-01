Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Tivity Health worth $50,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth about $528,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Tivity Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.