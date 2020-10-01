Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 147,515 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.93% of OceanFirst Financial worth $52,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

