Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of Century Communities worth $58,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.