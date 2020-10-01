Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $53,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baozun by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Baozun by 23.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

