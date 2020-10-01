Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,270,500 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.84% of Front Yard Residential worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

RESI opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.