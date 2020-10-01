Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 136,224 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 136,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.30% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $51,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

