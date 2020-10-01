Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,850,857 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,267,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,850,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.29% of Antero Resources worth $56,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 360.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,992 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

