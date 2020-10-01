Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,441 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.83% of Atrion worth $56,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 77.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 69.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI opened at $626.00 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.00 and a 12-month high of $846.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.54.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

