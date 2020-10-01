Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 478,586 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $51,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

