Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 47,947 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Ingles Markets worth $52,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 217,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

IMKTA stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

