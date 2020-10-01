Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 49,273 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.08% of Northfield Bancorp worth $55,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 39.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,699.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $212,948. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

